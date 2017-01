PHOENIX - Officials are investigating after a man died in police custody on Wednesday afternoon in Maryvale.

Officers responded to the Maryvale Community Center near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after reports of a man acting erratically.

Police say the 33-year-old man refused to leave and had allegedly assaulted an employee Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police required several officers to subdue the suspect, who continued to act violently.

According to police, the suspect began to show signs of medical distress while being transferred, and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Wednesday's incident in Maryvale is the third Phoenix police in custody death since May 2016.

In May 2016, a man died while in police custody at 3rd Avenue and Osborn Road.

More recently, a woman attempted suicide in a police cruiser in October and later died.