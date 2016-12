PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a driver was killed when he hit a traffic pole near 35th and Maryland avenues.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 6 p.m. officers were called out to the single car crash in the area. The man, who was traveling alone, was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital.

Police believe the driver suffered a medical issue that could have played a factor in the crash.

No other information is currently available.