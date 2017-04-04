DPS: Suspect in custody after pursuit across the Valley

PHOENIX - A pursuit on Valley freeways has come to an end in Mesa.

A DPS motorcycle trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The driver was speeding, going about 80 miles per hour, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop and headed eastbound, passing through downtown Phoenix and into the East Valley on the Loop 202.

Authorities said the driver has an active felony warrant from Pinal County, for possession of a dangerous drug.

After the initial speeding, troopers said speeds were generally around 45 miles per hour.

Video from Air15 showed the suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a four-door sedan, lose parts of several tires as it crossed over a series of stop sticks deployed by troopers.

Driving on its rims, the vehicle continued from Phoenix into Tempe and then Mesa and slowed to a speed of about 5 miles per hour, according to information provided by DPS on the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody underneath the Gilbert Road overpass on the Loop 202. The suspect refused to follow commands issued by troopers, leading them to use a Taser.

In an update Monday night, DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr identified the suspect as 27-year-old Allen Bartoli, Jr., of Morristown.

Bartoli faces charges of felony flight from law enforcement, possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated DUI and resisting arrest.

Troopers restricted traffic behind the pursuit, causing delays. The freeway was reopened and traffic appeared to have cleared by 6 p.m.

The incident remained under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15, abc15.com and ABC15 Mobile for updates.