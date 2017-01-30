16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the complex near 31st and Vogel avenues.

Police say four suspects entered the complex planning to commit a home invasion.

Shots were fired at the home during the break-in between the suspects and victims. One suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

Three other suspects fled the scene, and one of them has since been arrested. Police say the 16-year-old suspect arrested has not been identified because of their age.

Three victims that were in the home were also shot during the incident but are expected to be ok.

Police are still looking for two other suspects involved in the incident that fled the scene. They are described as Hispanic males between 18 and 20 years old that left in a four-door sedan with driver-side damage.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department.