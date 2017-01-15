Phoenix police: Man struck by vehicle, 16-year-old detained

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a man was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday morning. Police at the scene told ABC15 the injured man is 53 years old and received life-threatening injuries. The man was walking along the road when he was struck.

Witnesses saw the vehicle flee from the scene, but the driver was later located in the nearby area. The driver, 16, was detained and is also an unlicensed driver. Police originally said he was 63 years old.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

It's not known if impairment played a role in the incident.

