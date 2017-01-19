Phoenix family hires pet detective to find missing deaf, blind dog

PHOENIX - Blind, deaf, and missing — how far would you go to find a missing loved one, even if that loved one were a dog?

A Denver family is heartbroken since the day 5-year-old Terrier mix, Pixie, disappeared from their Phoenix home near 24th Avenue and Yuma in south Phoenix. The family was vacationing in the area, and came home to find the front gate slightly open, with Pixie and her blanket missing.

For three weeks, the family has shed many tears, spent sleepless nights searching the streets, and flown back and forth from Denver to Phoenix, all in search of Pixie. They even shelled out hundreds of dollars to hire a pet detective.

Pet detective Deborah Cooke of Phoenix used her team of four search dogs and Pixie's scent to follow a miles-long trail. The journey led them down the street, across several busy streets, across the railroad tracks and into a big junkyard.

Since then, Pixie's owner Alexandra Cruz has spent countless hours knocking on doors in the area and begging businesses to allow her to look through their crowded backyards.

"I've had her since she was a little puppy. I want her back, I need her as much as she needs me," she said.

Pixie has two different eye colors — one red, one blue. She walks with her head down because she is deaf and blind and often bumps into things if she was not familiar with her surroundings. Pixie is described as sweet and friendly with humans, shy and not very socialized with other dogs. Her family was also checking in with local shelter rescue groups every 72 hours.

"We're trying to do everything we can. If I don't know what happened to her, I don't think I'll be able to stop looking for her," Cruz said.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help find Pixie. You can contact them at infopixiedots@gmail.com. The number to call is 720-278-9785