PHOENIX - A south Phoenix intersection remains closed after a truck carrying tanks of propane collided with another vehicle Monday morning.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis said officers and fire department units responded to the scene at 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 7:15 a.m.

According to Lewis, a sedan and truck believed to be carrying tanks of propane crashed in the roadway.

The extent of injuries is unclear.

Air15 video over the scene showed large amounts of foam sprayed over both vehicles.

Lewis said the scene is safe, but the intersection will remain closed for several hours as crews investigate.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Valley Metro routes may also be affected.