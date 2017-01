PHOENIX - Authorities are investigating after a person was found shot in south Phoenix Friday.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a home near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road for a report of a shooting.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman said at least two people were involved in an argument before the shooting occurred.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15, abc15.com and ABC15 Mobile for updates.