PHOENIX - Phoenix police and Silent Witness are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Party City employee's purse in north Phoenix.

Police say on April 26 at 1:30 p.m. the suspect entered the Party City near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue.

The suspect went inside an employee's only office area and took out cash and a knife from the victim's purse, according to police.

As an employee entered the area the suspect reportedly hid behind a door and fled the area.

He is described as 30-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds with a tattoo on his right forearm and upper back.

If you have any information on this man's identity or this incident you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.