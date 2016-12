PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at a bar in north Phoenix overnight.

According to information from the scene on Cave Creek Road south of Greenway Road, the double stabbing stemmed from a bar fight at Tavern on the Creek bar.

The two men stabbed had been fighting with a third person inside the bar and followed him out when he tried to leave.

After the fight and two stabbings outside, the third person involved left.

The man reportedly stabbed one person in the torso several times and another in the head.

Police say they're looking for the third person in order to question him, but did not specifically call him a suspect in the incident.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.