PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Pauline Solorio of Phoenix.

Police say Solorio was last seen walking away from her residence in the area of 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on December 27 at 4:15 p.m.

Solorio is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and yellow blouse, dark blue jeans and black boots. She suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.