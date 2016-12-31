Police say Phoenix robbery suspects loaded items in black trash bags

PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating robbery suspects.

According to Phoenix police, two suspects entered a Circle K near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue around 3 a.m. on December 6.

After demanding the keys to the cigarette case, the suspects loaded black trash bags with cigarettes, lottery tickets, and various other items, police say.

Suspects are described as 30-year-old Hispanic males, around 5 foot 9 inches, 150 pounds, with black hair. One suspect was seen wearing a black and white design hoodie, blue sweatpants, and had a mustache, while the second suspect was seen wearing a light gray hoodie, white bandana, and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Police Department or can leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.