Police say man was shot in North Phoenix after trying to buy drugs

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while hanging onto a moving car during an apparent drug deal.

Officers responded to a shooting near Deer Valley Road and 20th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital. Police say although the man was able to speak, he is listed in critical condition.

The victim told police he was shot while attempting to purchase drugs from three suspects in a vehicle when the vehicle took off with the victim still hanging on. One of the suspects inside the vehicle shot the victim, police say.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle southbound on Interstate 17 and have detained three suspects for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

