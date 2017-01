PHOENIX - Authorities have identified the man killed while trying to stop two people from breaking into his neighbor's house.

Phoenix police responded to a burglary call in the area of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrived to find a man found dead in the street.

Investigators said the victim, identified as 18-year-old Seth King, went with another person to confront two people suspected of breaking into a nearby home.

King had a pellet handgun when he went to confront the pair. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot King, police said.

The suspects drove away in a late model 4-door car, possibly a Mitsubishi style vehicle with tinted windows, according to a release from the Phoenix Police Department.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.