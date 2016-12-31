Police: Man breaks teen's jaw in Phoenix after near pedestrian crash

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of breaking a man’s jaw.

According to reports, a 19-year-old male was riding his bicycle in the area of 11th Avenue and Danbury Road when he was almost struck by a vehicle. The victim told police that after him and the suspect exchanged gestures the suspect exited his vehicle and punched him in the face, causing his jaw to break.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on November 1.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old white male, 6 foot 1 inches, 190 pounds, shaved head, blue eyes, with freckles, and reddish eyebrows and goatee.

His vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000’s Ford F-150, black in color, with Arizona Cardinals License plate.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Phoenix police or can leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS.