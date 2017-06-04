Police arrest suspect who jumped off motorcycle, ran into Metrocenter Mall

PHOENIX - Officials have taken into custody a man who ran into Metrocenter Mall after he fled from police on more than one occasion.

There were reports of an erratic motorcycle rider near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road around 5 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the motorcycle exited the freeway after fleeing from Phoenix police units on more than one occasion.

Air15 showed video of the Michael Pack, 46, getting off of his vehicle, grabbing something from the motorcycle and then running into the Sears store at Metrocenter Mall near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 6 p.m.

Pack was caught inside the store and was taken out of the mall and placed into a patrol vehicle.

Police are investigating the incident. They arrested and booked the man on felony warrants along with felony flight, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a stolen hand gun, and probation violation.