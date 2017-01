PHOENIX - Police are investigating after three people showed up at a North Phoenix hospital with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw several law enforcement vehicles and crime tape near the emergency room entrances at Honor Health Deer Valley.

Officers outside of the hospital told ABC15 the victims walked to the emergency room and police are investigating a blood trail in the parking lot.

The victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine exactly what happened. No suspect information has been released.

