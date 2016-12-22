PHOENIX - A pizza delivery man was robbed on the job Wednesday night in Phoenix, according to police.

Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the victim was completing a delivery in the area of 7th and Peoria avenues shortly before 7 p.m. when he was approached by two strange men. The men brandished a gun and took money from the victim and left the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released the suspects' descriptions.

