Pizza delivery man robbed at gunpoint in north Phoenix, police say

abc15.com staff
8:31 PM, Dec 21, 2016
4:30 AM, Dec 22, 2016
north phoenix | phoenix metro

PHOENIX - A pizza delivery man was robbed on the job Wednesday night in Phoenix, according to police.

Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the victim was completing a delivery in the area of 7th and Peoria avenues shortly before 7 p.m. when he was approached by two strange men. The men brandished a gun and took money from the victim and left the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released the suspects' descriptions.

