Phoenix police: Motorcylcist killed, another person injured in crash

PHOENIX - Authorities say one person has died and another was injured in a crash Friday night.

A release from the Phoenix Police Department said officers responded around 7 p.m. to the intersection of 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Witnesses told officers the crash was caused when a vehicle turned in front of a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and died a short time later. The 65-year-old truck driver and 76-year-old female passenger were both hospitalized with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

Police have identified the deceased victim as 42-year-old Joseph Martorelli.

Officers say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.