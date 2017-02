PHOENIX - Phoenix police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a mother in north Phoenix.

According to police, 40-year-old Josiah English III was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

His ex-wife Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit, 35, was found dead in a north Phoenix apartment parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Police say she was gunned down -- shot several times at "relatively close range" -- while putting her two young children in the car. Neither of the children were injured.

