PHOENIX - Police say the driver of a car in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the north Valley Sunday died and three others inside were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Carefree Highway and North Valley Parkway, east of Interstate 17.

The three passengers, including two children in car seats, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson, citing police, said the car rolled at least three times during the crash.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours for the investigation and drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

No further information was immediately available.