PHOENIX - Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several cars in north Phoenix.

Initial reports came in around 6:15 p.m. Saturday about an accident on Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road.

Seven people suffered injuries during the incident, a Phoenix fire spokesperson said. Three kids, ranging from 7 to 11 years old, are hospitalized in serious condition.

Two other kids suffered minor injuries. It’s unknown if they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Two adults suffered minor injuries during the accident.

Three southbound lanes on I-17 near Greenway were closed for about an hour but have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 News and abc15.com for the latest information.