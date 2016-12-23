Pedestrian struck and killed crossing North Phoenix roadway

abc15.com staff
7:52 AM, Dec 23, 2016
9:27 AM, Dec 23, 2016
north phoenix | phoenix metro
ABC15
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead after crossing the street in North Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department arrived on scene shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday near 19th and Peoria avenues.

Officers found a 36-year-old man who they say was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when the mirror of a tow-truck knocked him to the ground. Police say that the victim was then struck by a second vehicle passing by.

The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Officers say neither driver showed signs of impairment.

 Charges will not be filed.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top