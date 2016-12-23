Pedestrian struck and killed crossing North Phoenix roadway

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead after crossing the street in North Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department arrived on scene shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday near 19th and Peoria avenues.

Officers found a 36-year-old man who they say was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when the mirror of a tow-truck knocked him to the ground. Police say that the victim was then struck by a second vehicle passing by.

The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Officers say neither driver showed signs of impairment.

Charges will not be filed.