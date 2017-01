PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a 25-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Tatum Blvd. and Bell Road around 9:35 p.m.

They determined that the woman was crossing the street mid-block when a southbound vehicle hit her and took off.

The car is only described a time as a small, red vehicle that was last seen headed south on Tatum Blvd.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department Vehicular Crimes Unit at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.