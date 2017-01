PHOENIX - Officials are investigating a homicide in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to an apartment complex near 7th Street and Greenway Parkway on Friday night for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 29-year-old man who was shot several times.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said the victim was leaving his apartment when the gunshots were heard.

Phoenix police said two unknown males may have been near him just prior to the incident.

Officials do not have a solid suspect description and have very little information. If you have any information call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.