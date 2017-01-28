Overnight fire destroys family's north Phoenix mobile home

abc15.com staff
5:29 AM, Jan 28, 2017
3 hours ago
north phoenix | phoenix metro

The fire happened overnight near 17th Avenue and Bell Road

17th Ave Mobile Home Fire

Courtesy Phoenix Fire Department
PHOENIX - A family of three is displaced after a fire destroyed their north Phoenix mobile home overnight.

The fire happened around 12 a.m. on Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Phoenix fire says they were able to make quick access to the burning mobile home and keep it from spreading to other nearby units. The fire did cause extensive damage and the mobile home is considered a complete loss.

The family of three, a mom and two daughters, were not home at the time and will be displaced. Officials say a nearby family will be assisting them.

There was no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

