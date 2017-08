PHOENIX - A man was hurt after he jumped out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 17 Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened before 11 a.m. near Northern Avenue.

It's unclear what the extent of the man's injuries are at this time.

The right two lanes of the freeway were blocked for about 30 minutes because of the incident.

Update: I-17 southbound at Northern: 2 right lanes are clear now. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 6, 2017

