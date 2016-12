PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene after shooting a man.

Officers arrived on scene near Central Avenue and Fillmore Street around 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, police discovered a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was shot during a robbery.

The male suspect is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 180 pounds, wearing a dark sweater over a red shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation is ongoing.