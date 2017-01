CAVE CREEK, AZ - Crews rescued two men who were in a vehicle that got stuck in a wash in Cave Creek.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's office, two tourists, a 35-year-old man and his 70-year-old father, were in the area when their vehicle became stuck in the water.

The pair was in a red small SUV in the middle of a wash. The wash is located near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway.

Fire officials and sheriff deputies were able to successfully rescue the pair. A helicopter also assisted in the rescue.

Stay with ABC15 for further details.