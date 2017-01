PHOENIX - Three people ran away from police after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix, according to officials.

The Phoenix Police Department said there was a hit-and-run crash near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road late Friday night.

Upon arriving, three people involved in the crash took off from police. They were chased down, but only one was caught. The two others got away.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

