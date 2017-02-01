Firefighter's death at Centerfolds Cabaret prompts suspension of liquor license

PHOENIX - A Phoenix bar has had its liquor license suspended following a violent altercation that resulted in the death of a Daisy Mountain firefighter.

Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control Director John Cocca said Tuesday that he has issued an order suspending the license for Centerfolds Cabaret in connection with arrests made during the January 21 fight that left Luke Jones dead.

Doorman Brandon Draper is facing second-degree murder charges after pushing Jones to the ground and repeatedly striking him in the head.

On-duty manager Timothy Peigari is facing charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution after it was discovered that he initially denied knowledge of the incident, and was found to have disconnected surveillance cameras ahead of officers' arrival.

The liquor department order states that the suspension is effective immediately, and "the Director finds that the public health, safety, and welfare imperatively require emergency action."

Centerfolds will be forced to cease all liquor sales, but the bar will still be able to conduct other business operations.

Cocca said, "The matter will be promptly set for a hearing to decide the long-term standing of the liquor license."