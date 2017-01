PHOENIX - Officials are investigating an overnight mobile home fire in Phoenix.

The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday near 26 Street and Beardsley Road.

Phoenix fire said while firefighters were fighting the blaze, the floor collapsed. They were able to continue to put out the fire, but some of them somewhat fell through the floor.

It is unclear if any firefighters received any injuries.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.