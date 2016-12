PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department says a household is safe after a fire erupted Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived to the home near 37th Avenue and Earll Drive after the family reported hearing the crackling of wood, reports indicate the house may not have had a working smoke detector.

Phoenix fire say there were able to give the all clear quickly after arriving and were able to account for all 4 adults, 3 children, and 5 pets.

No reported injuries at this time.

