Man killed, three teenagers taken to hospital after north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a teenager is behind bars after a deadly car crash in north Phoenix early New Year's Day.

The crash happened near 10th Street and San Juan Avenue, just south of Bethany Home Road around 1 a.m.

Officials say Dale Curtis had to be extricated out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, the 61-year-old was later pronounced deceased.

Neighbors tell ABC15 that a 13-year-old passenger was in Curtis' car. He or she is hospitalized.

Neighbors also said that three teenagers were in a stolen car. The 17-year-old driver showed signs of impairment. The passengers (14 and 15 years old) were taken to a trauma facility in serious condition. However, they're expected to be OK.

Witnesses on scene told police the were traveling at a high rate of speed with their headlights off. The driver tried to flee, but was caught later by police.

The suspect was charged with manslaughter, theft of means of transportation, six counts of endangerment, driving under the influence and an outstanding felony warrant. He is being held at the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

