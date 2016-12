PHOENIX - A man and woman in their 80s ended up in the hospital after trying to push their disabled car off of a Phoenix roadway Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near 24th and Northern avenues around 10 a.m.

According to a Phoenix Fire official, the couple was traveling on I-17 when they encountered car trouble.

They were pushing their vehicle to a nearby auto repair shop when the car hit a slope and picked up speed, unexpectedly dragging the woman and knocking over the man.

Officials say both were taken to the hospital for injuries.