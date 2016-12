PHOENIX - A North Phoenix neighborhood is celebrating Christmas Eve with an unusual tradition.

For the fifth year, The Dancing Santas returned to the streets of a Moon Valley neighborhood on Saturday to spread the Christmas cheer.

Dancing Santas on the roof on Christmas Eve #mvdancingsantas @thrasherian @chasehyder @tamisjt @ariacrog A video posted by Elise Berggreen (@elise_berggreen) on Dec 24, 2014 at 10:40pm PST

The three hour tradition is arranged by the Wagner family.

During the event, the group — dressed in Santa suits — wows the crowd with their goofy moves.