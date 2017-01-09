DPS: Southbound I-17 frontage road closed for deadly crash near Union Hills Drive

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says an I-17 frontage road is expected to be closed for several hours after a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash involving an SUV and motorcycle happened after 7 a.m. on the on-ramp of southbound I-17 at Union Hills Drive.

DPS says the motorcyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The southbound frontage road at Union Hills is expected to be closed for up to five hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The Union Hills and Yorkshire on-ramps are also reportedly closed.

