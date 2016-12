PHOENIX - There's now a Christmas stocking hanging with Natalie Bennet's name on it at her biological mother's house.

Nineteen years ago, Lynnette Jones made the difficult decision of giving her three-day-old daughter up for adoption.

"I always knew that she did it for a good reason, and I never had any doubts that she didn't want me or anything like that, so I was always honestly grateful for being adopted,” Bennett said.

It was an open adoption with communication. But one day, that stopped.

"I was searching and searching for her for 14 years — everywhere on the Internet, just looking up stupid stuff, just trying to find her first and middle name,” Jones said.

She says she later found out the adoption agency had lost records, but she never stopped searching.

"Not a day went by that I didn't think about her. I loved every birthday. I was celebrating her birthday. It didn't matter if she was here; she was in my heart," Jones said.

And just three weeks ago, it was Bennett's mom who found Jones on Facebook.

"It's a Christmas miracle...and some people don't believe in it, but it's a Christmas miracle,” Jones said.

A reunion that’s been 19 years in the making, but for them, it’s only the beginning.