For the second straight day, people in metro Phoenix are barred from using wood-burning fireplaces or starting bonfires.

The no-burn restrictions for New Year's Day were ordered by environmental regulators because pollution levels are expected to exceed federal health standards.

The restrictions include bans on wood in fireplaces and outdoor fire pits. Gas and electric heaters are allowed.

Authorities say fireworks use during the holiday is legal, but they urged people to show moderation because ground-level smoke from fireworks worsens the air quality.

Violators of the rules risk being ticketed and inspectors will respond to complaints about wood burning.

First-time violators will receive a warning, but repeat offenders can face fines of up to $250 per violation.

Smoke and soot from wood-burning pose risks to people with respiratory ailments.

