PHOENIX - A woman is facing DUI charges after driving the wrong way and crashing on Interstate 17 in Phoenix Monday night.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said 27-year-old Danielle Karkkaineen crashed into a barrier wall on I-17 near Northern around 11:23 p.m.

DPS said it is unclear how long Karkkaineen had been driving in the wrong direction.

No one was injured in the crash.

Karkkaineen was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.