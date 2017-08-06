VIDEO: Masked man with shotgun robs Phoenix Jack in the Box

PHOENIX - Phoenix police and Silent Witness are asking for the public's assistance in identifying an armed man who robbed a Jack in the Box on July 4th.

Police say just before 9 p.m. the masked suspect entered the restaurant near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The suspect was wearing a mask and gloves and was wielding a shotgun, police said.

Authorities say the suspect followed the employees into the back of the restaurant and held them at gunpoint whil he demanded money from multiple cash registers.

The suspect ran away on foot after the employees complied with his demands.

Police describe the suspect as having lighter complexion, between 5'7" to 6 feet tall, and weighing between 150 to 200 pounds. He has a possible unknown tattoo on his left forearm, according to police.

If you have any information on the identity of this man or this incident, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.