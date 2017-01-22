Valley teen 'Frankie V' blends rap music with anti-bullying message

PHOENIX - A teenage rapping sensation from Phoenix is already making a huge splash in the world of hip-hop but his impact doesn't stop there. He is also getting national attention with his anti-bullying message.

For 13-year-old Frankie Viera, or “Frankie V,” rap music and studio time are a family affair.

“It was just something me and my dad loved to do together,” Viera said. “It started to get real serious when I was nine.”

The teen has already opened for big acts like YZ and Snoop Dogg, and his song “Say Something” was up for Grammy consideration last year. Viera says he penned the lyrics after a friend’s devastating experience with bullying.

“He almost wanted to take his life away off of it, so that right there motivated me to write that song,” Viera said.

He says that "Say Something" and other songs will pave the way to his own tour one day, all while encouraging other young people to pursue what they love and be who they are.

“Be yourself, don’t worry about nobody else, don’t worry about what they say,” said Viera.