The Valley continued its recent stretch of wet weather Monday as two rounds of rainfall moved through. A lighter band moved out during the early afternoon, clearing the way for heavier storms Monday night.

Here is a look at rainfall totals around the Phoenix metro area. (updated at 10:45 p.m.)

Ahwatukee: 0.00"

Anthem: 0.12"

Apache Junction: 0.08"

Buckeye: 0.28"

Carefree: 0.43"

Cave Creek: 0.31"

Chandler: 0.04"

Glendale: 0.51"

Goodyear: 0.12"

El Mirage: 0.12"

Lake Pleasant: 0.24"

Maryvale: 0.20"

Mesa: 0.04"

New River: 0.12"

Paradise Valley: 0.08"

Peoria: 0.24"

Scottsdale: 0.08"

Sun City West: 0.08"

Surprise: 0.16"

Tempe: 0.04"

Troon: 0.51"

Waddell: 0.12"

Wickenburg: 0.12"

Wittmann: 0.08"