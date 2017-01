A March 16 trial has been set for a man charged with murder in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found buried in the backyard of a Phoenix home.

Alan Mathew Champagne has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the 2011 deaths of Philman Tapaha and Tapaha's girlfriend, Brandi Hoffner.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities say Champagne shot Tapaha during a dispute at an apartment and later suffocated Hoffner.

The bodies were found in a plywood box buried outside a home where Champagne's mother used to live.

A woman who investigators say was with Champagne during the killings pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in Hoffner's death.

Elise Garcia was later sentenced to 16 years in prison for the conviction.

