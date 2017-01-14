Trailer used to bring toys and clothes to needy children in Mexico stolen from Phoenix home

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man wants the person or people responsible for stealing a trailer taken from the front of his home to give it back.

Marcos Viveros woke up Wednesday to find his trailer missing, the same trailer he uses to haul toys and clothing to needy kids in Mexico.

The trailer was stolen Tuesday evening. The locks and chains were cut. Viveros quickly made a police report and created a website to point out the distinct features of his trailer.

"I just hope someone can keep an eye out for it," said Viveros. "It's a bummer. I mean, I can't stress out too much about it. Things happen in life."

Viveros is originally from Mexico. For the past 12 years, he has taken the trip south of the border with the trailer loaded with small toys and basic clothing. He stops by villages and passes out goods to families in need.

"The smiles you give to the children, who would not have had anything is just amazing," said Viveros.

He's even asking the thief to please drop off the trailer at a gas station and leave a note for someone to call police. He said he would have no hard feelings and no questions would be asked.

You can visit his website by clicking here.