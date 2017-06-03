State planning for another big surplus sale with TSA items

PHOENIX - The state of Arizona is getting ready for a big sale Friday. For a low price, you can take home surplus items no longer used by state offices, and items left behind at airports and airplanes. Also included are items people have to surrender to TSA agents at airport checkpoints.

Staff members were busy putting price stickers on items at the big warehouse at 1537 W. Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix.

Elizabeth Bartholomew, the legislative liaison and communications manager for the Arizona Department of Administration said this month, items included Tiffany and Co. jewelry, Pandora bracelets, a smartphone and tablets.

The department allowed ABC15 to get a sneak peek into the warehouse, which was filled with everything from high-end watches to drawers and boxes overflowing with tools.

Bartholomew said people were buying the tools in bulk. The high-end watches, sunglasses and electronic items were hot sellers, as were sporting goods like bats and golf clubs.

They also had a barrel full of hundreds of wine bottle corkscrews, available for 50 cents.

"We never run out of those," said Bartholomew.

People started lining up shortly after 7 a.m., an hour before the doors opened last month. Bartholomew said many people waited 30 to 40 minutes in line to purchase items.

This time they planned to open up more cash registers, and have separate lines for cash and credit card purchases.

They also planned to put price stickers on more items, so as not to cause any confusion.

The agency has had this partnership with TSA for the last 15 years. Bartholomew said a passenger who lost an item could file a claim through TSA's website, but anything that was not claimed after about six months could be put up for sale.

The sale lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.at 1537 W. Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix Friday. Prices were set at fair market value, with all proceeds from sales going directly into the General Fund.

Last month's sale generated $12,000 according to Bartholomew.