DPS trooper, 2 others injured in crash at I-17/Bethany Home

abc15.com staff
5:24 PM, Jan 11, 2017
10:23 PM, Jan 11, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

Three people were injured, including the trooper and a female prisoner.

KNXV

A DPS trooper and a prisoner were hurt in a crash that closed the I-17 Wednesday evening

KNXV

The I-17 closed southbound Wednesday evening near Bethany Home Road after a crash involving a DPS cruiser

KNXV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Bethany Home Road are back open after a crash on Wednesday evening.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a DPS trooper was injured in the four vehicle crash, but that trooper does have non life-threatening injuries. Officials also said a female prisoner that was with the trooper at the time was also injured, but not seriously.

It's unknown what caused the trooper to rear-end another car, A DPS spokesperson said. However, an investigation is ongoing.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. It's believed that all cars were driving the speed limit.

Check traffic on abc15.com and ABC15 Mobile

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ