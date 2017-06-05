Sky Harbor suspicious item investigation shuts down security checkpoints for an hour

PHOENIX - Two security checkpoints were shut down on Monday morning while officials investigated a suspicious item at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police were at Terminal 4 investigating the "unfamiliar" and "unusual" item as a precaution. It was later determined to not be dangerous.

Security checkpoints A and D, and part of the drop-off/pick-up areas were blocked for more than an hour, but all operations are back to normal.

Sky Harbor officials say no flights were affected.

The Transportation Security Administration released the following statement on the incident:

“At approximately 6:15 a.m., checked baggage and passenger screening was suspended at the west end of Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for investigation a suspicious item. TSA notified law enforcement, which responded to the affected area. After about an hour, the situation was cleared and all screening has resumed.”