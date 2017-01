PHOENIX - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old Phoenix man.

Frank Gonzales, 78, was last seen Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and West Campbell Road.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 187 pounds, brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim jacket with a hood, a green sweatshirt and white shoes.

MISSING: Frank Gonzales, 78. Last seen at 5P near 19th Ave/W Campbell Rd. Call @phoenixpolice if seen. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/8ZkF0kyHbE — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) January 1, 2017

Authorities said he has a medical condition and may be confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix police at 602-534-2121.