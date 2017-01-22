Senator McCain says he will support President's nomination of Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State

PHOENIX - Senator John McCain released a statement Sunday saying he will support President Trump’s nomination for Secretary of State.

McCain released the following statement regarding the President’s nomination Rex Tillerson:

"After careful consideration, and much discussion with Mr. Tillerson, we have decided to support his nomination to be Secretary of State. Though we still have concerns about his past dealings with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, we believe that Mr. Tillerson can be an effective advocate for U.S. interests.”

Tillerson is known for being the chief executive officer for ExxonMobil from 2006 to 2016.